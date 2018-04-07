Kwara State Police arrest 7 Suspects in Connection to Offa Robbery — Nigeria Today

Kwara State Police arrest 7 Suspects in Connection to Offa Robbery

The Kwara State Police Command has revealed that 7 suspects have been arrested in connection to the robbery in Offa, Kwara State, Punch reports. The robbers had on Thursday evening invaded 5 banks and a police station, killing both residents and police officers. Lawan Ado, the state commissioner of police, reported that one of the […]

The post Kwara State Police arrest 7 Suspects in Connection to Offa Robbery appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

