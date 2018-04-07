Kwara State Police arrest 7 Suspects in Connection to Offa Robbery — Nigeria Today

Kwara State Police arrest 7 Suspects in Connection to Offa Robbery
The Kwara State Police Command has revealed that 7 suspects have been arrested in connection to the robbery in Offa, Kwara State, Punch reports. The robbers had on Thursday evening invaded 5 banks and a police station, killing both residents and police officers. Lawan Ado, the state commissioner of police, reported that one of the […]
