 Kwara State University Post-UTME Screening Form/Registration Details Out 2018/2019. — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kwara State University Post-UTME Screening Form/Registration Details Out 2018/2019.

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Kwara State University Post-UTME Screening Form/Registration Details Out 2018/2019. The Kwara State University Post-UTME Screening Form/Registration Details is Out for the 2018/2019 academic session. All persons who applied are hereby informed. The Kwara State University wishes to inform all UTME/DE candidates in the under listed categories thaat they are invited for the 2018/2019 Pre Admission Screening …

The post Kwara State University Post-UTME Screening Form/Registration Details Out 2018/2019. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.