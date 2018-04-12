KwaZulu coup bid halts ANC elections - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

KwaZulu coup bid halts ANC elections – Mail & Guardian
KwaZulu coup bid halts ANC elections
The ANC's KwaZulu-Natal regional and provincial conferences have been postponed following claims of a plot to “recapture” the governing party by supporters in the province of former president Jacob Zuma. The request to the party's national working …
