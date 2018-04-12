 KwaZulu coup bid halts ANC elections - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

KwaZulu coup bid halts ANC elections – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

KwaZulu coup bid halts ANC elections
Mail & Guardian
The ANC's KwaZulu-Natal regional and provincial conferences have been postponed following claims of a plot to “recapture” the governing party by supporters in the province of former president Jacob Zuma. The request to the party's national working
We have done a disservice to Mama – Magashule after Winnie doccieNews24

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.