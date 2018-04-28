KWESE BASKETBALL LEAGUE: Gombe Bulls Set Sights On Ultimate Prize — Nigeria Today

KWESE BASKETBALL LEAGUE: Gombe Bulls Set Sights On Ultimate Prize

Gombe Bulls Basketball Club of Gombe has revealed that its main target in the 2018 Kwese Premier BasketballLeague campaign is to do better than last season by winning the league. The new Nigeria Basketball League(NBBF)organised Kwese Basketball Premier League season is scheduled to dunk-off on May 6, 2018. Speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend Sports ahead of […]

The post KWESE BASKETBALL LEAGUE: Gombe Bulls Set Sights On Ultimate Prize appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

