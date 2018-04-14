LA Times to Relocate To Suburban El Segundo, New Owner Says - Patch.com — Nigeria Today

LA Times to Relocate To Suburban El Segundo, New Owner Says – Patch.com
LA Times to Relocate To Suburban El Segundo, New Owner Says
LOS ANGELES, CA — The new owner of the Los Angeles Times plans to move the newspaper's headquarters out of its historic art deco building in downtown "at least temporarily" to suburban El Segundo this summer, the newspaper reported. New owner Patrick …
