Label Boss Arrested For the Attempted Murder Of Runtown — Nigeria Today

Label Boss Arrested For the Attempted Murder Of Runtown

Okwudili Umenyiora, who runs the record label Eric Many which had famous singer Runtown on their books, has been arrested by Police over allegedly threatening the singer with a gun. The record boss was picked up by the police at a gym yesterday, Friday 20th of April and then taken to Alagbon. Umenyiora allegedly threatened to kill […]

The post Label Boss Arrested For the Attempted Murder Of Runtown appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

