 Labour demands higher minimum wage, submits fresh request - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today
Labour demands higher minimum wage, submits fresh request – NAIJA.NG

Posted on Apr 10, 2018


Labour demands higher minimum wage, submits fresh request
The organised labour has stated that N56,000 as national minimum wage for workers in the country was no longer feasible due to the present economic realities in Nigeria. The general secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Peter Ozo-Eson, made this

