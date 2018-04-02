 Ladan Bosso hints at Seka's return against Kano Pillars - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ladan Bosso hints at Seka’s return against Kano Pillars – Goal.com

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Ladan Bosso hints at Seka's return against Kano Pillars
Goal.com
FC IfeanyiUbah coach, Ladan Bosso has revealed that Paschal Seka could return to action for the Anambra Warriors away tie with Kano Pillars after being out for some weeks due to an ankle complaint. The tactician disclosed that the Ivorian attacker was

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.