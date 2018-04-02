Ladan Bosso hints at Seka's return against Kano Pillars - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Ladan Bosso hints at Seka’s return against Kano Pillars – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Ladan Bosso hints at Seka's return against Kano Pillars
Goal.com
FC IfeanyiUbah coach, Ladan Bosso has revealed that Paschal Seka could return to action for the Anambra Warriors away tie with Kano Pillars after being out for some weeks due to an ankle complaint. The tactician disclosed that the Ivorian attacker was …
