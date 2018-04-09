LADROPE Debuts With “Suave” Unity Collection — Nigeria Today

LADROPE Debuts With “Suave” Unity Collection
Emerging online fashion shop Ladrope has teamed up with her tailors to release their debut collection themed “Suave”.
The collection features uber stylish fashion pieces made of local African fabrics.
A fusion of menswear and womenswear, the collection tells the story of the redefinition of fashion on a still page.
Fashion has evolved over the years and still has impact amongst like minds in ART,
TECHNOLOGY and STYLE! This is why Ladrope, a fashion application founded in the heart of Lagos state, Nigeria, is here with a debut ‘Suave’ collection made of African prints.
Creative stylist, Maurice Sokari shares the story of the heart and soul of the designers put into these pieces for the Ladrope “Suave” unity collection.
See photos from the new collection.
Credits:
Shop: @Ladrope.com
Ladrope Designers: @ladropeworld , @tartiyanasobsession
Creative Direction/Styling: @Official_Maurix
Photography: @Ckknightphotography
Makeup:@khefe_Musa
Models:@prisnel_modelmanagement
Shoot Assistant: @HamidAyodeji
Location @crystal_lounge31
The post LADROPE Debuts With “Suave” Unity Collection appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!