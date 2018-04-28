 Lady allegedly runs mad after she was dropped off from a car, gets healed by a nearby pastor (Videos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lady allegedly runs mad after she was dropped off from a car, gets healed by a nearby pastor (Videos)

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Nigerian lady has been declared insane after she was dropped off on the road by a moving vehicle. According to Facebook report, a young Nigerian lady ran mad after she was dropped off by a vehicle in front of Kilimanjaro fast food in Owerri. A Facebook user, who shared the news with videos, wrote, […]

The post Lady allegedly runs mad after she was dropped off from a car, gets healed by a nearby pastor (Videos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.