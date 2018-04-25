Lady Disgraced in Public After Accused Of Killing Her Baby In Sapele, Delta (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Lady Disgraced in Public After Accused Of Killing Her Baby In Sapele, Delta (Photos)

A Facebook page, Sapele Oghenek, post the photos of a young lady who was disgraced yesterday after being accused of witchcraft and also killing her new baby. It was gathered that the accused who sells fish at Okirighwre market in Sapele, Delta state, was followed by a crowd of residents who rained insults on her […]

The post Lady Disgraced in Public After Accused Of Killing Her Baby In Sapele, Delta (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

