Lady Gives Birth To A Dead Baby, Shares His Photos Online To Grieve — Nigeria Today

Lady Gives Birth To A Dead Baby, Shares His Photos Online To Grieve

A lady who goes by the name Kawaii Child on instagram took to her IG page on March 16th to post a photo of the dead baby boy she gave birth to.

She said the baby died in her tummy two days before she was due to give birth. She said she suddenly felt no movement inside her on that day and was feeling very different and rushed herself to the hospital where she was induced and she gave birth to a baby boy who was already dead.

She later explained that he died because his intestines were born on the outside of his body.

Many sympathised with the bereaved mother and sent condolence messages to her on her page while others were uncomfortable with the fact that she posted his dead photos on IG.

People became more agitated when she posted another photo of the dead child a few hours later, asking for money on GoFundMe, for expenses and funeral expenses for the child.

When people shared their reservations, she wrote wrote.

Then sympathy for her reduced when two weeks after the loss of her child, she posted this.

And flipped the finger to those criticising her…

Then shared photos from the child’s funeral

And finally explained the course of his death

Source – Gistreel

The post Lady Gives Birth To A Dead Baby, Shares His Photos Online To Grieve appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

