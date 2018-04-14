Lady Maureen blames jail sentence on Tanzanian court lingo - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Lady Maureen blames jail sentence on Tanzanian court lingo – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
Lady Maureen blames jail sentence on Tanzanian court lingo
Daily Nation
The Kiswahili dialect used in Tanzanian courts is partly to blame for the jailing of a Kenyan songstress and 13 of her band members in the neighbouring country two weeks ago. Lady Maureen, whose name is Maureen Achieng Otiu, told the Sunday Nation that …
Lady Maureen released from TZ prison after Royal Media Services pays bail
