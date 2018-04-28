Lady Run Mad & Strip Naked After A Man Dropped Her Off In Owerri, Imo State - Pics, Video — Nigeria Today

Lady Run Mad & Strip Naked After A Man Dropped Her Off In Owerri, Imo State – Pics, Video
An unknown lady who was dropped off last night around Kilimanjaro Eatery in Owerri, the capital city of Imo State have allegedly run mad and stripped naked. She has been roaming the streets since last night according to an eye witness.
I think she has become the latest victim of ritualists. Is quite unfortunate. I am not shocked though because for these ladies to follow a man they do not know from Adam to anywhere they want is a recipe for disaster.
More photo and video below….
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!