Lady sent away for wearing this dress to church in Onitsha — Nigeria Today

Lady sent away for wearing this dress to church in Onitsha
A young lady has expressed her disappoint after sent away from her church in Awada area of Onitsha, Anambra state for wearing a beautiful gown. According to Mbanefo Nkiru Angel, she was sent back by the church warders who told her to wear a jacket or a scarf to cover her ”Unclad” outfit. The lady […]
The post Lady sent away for wearing this dress to church in Onitsha appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!