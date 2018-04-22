 Lady Strips Naked, Covers Her Body With Davido’s Painting (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lady Strips Naked, Covers Her Body With Davido’s Painting (Photos)

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

This pictures is currently trending online. A girl striped unclad as she strikes a pose for the cameras with her body covered with Davido’s painting. Davido aka OBO definitely enjoys one of the largest fan base and most loyal too, when you talk of about Nigerian celebrities. The ‘If’ crooner who eyes only for Chef […]

The post Lady Strips Naked, Covers Her Body With Davido’s Painting (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.