 Lady Who Ran Mad And Stripped Unclad In Owerri, Rescued After Prayers (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lady Who Ran Mad And Stripped Unclad In Owerri, Rescued After Prayers (Photos)

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Yesterday a young lady allegedly ran mad in one of the popular Owerri streets, Ikenegbu to be precise. It was alleged that some men used her for rituals and dropped her at the street along Kilimanjaro fast food and restaurant. She was however seen roaming on the streets utterly Unclad, as people were taking pictures […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.