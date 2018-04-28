Lady Who Ran Mad And Stripped Unclad In Owerri, Rescued After Prayers (Video) — Nigeria Today

Lady Who Ran Mad And Stripped Unclad In Owerri, Rescued After Prayers (Video)

Yesterday a young lady allegedly ran mad in one of the popular Owerri streets, Ikenegbu to be precise. It was reported that an unknown men dropped her at the street along Kilimanjaro fast food and restaurant.

She was however seen roaming on the streets utterly Unclad, as people were taking pictures and videos of her.

This happened around 9:00pm, nobody was there to help or identify her. She was later identified by some members of Salvation Ministries Ikenegbu, Owerri, who came to her aide.

