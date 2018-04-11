 Lafarge Africa loses N34.6b after tax - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Lafarge Africa loses N34.6b after tax – The Nation Newspaper

Lafarge Africa loses N34.6b after tax
Lafarge Africa (WAPCO.LG) yesterday reported a bigger loss for 2017 due partly to a one-off impairment of around N33 billion ($105 million) for delays to a project in Nigeria and losses in its South Africa business. The African division of Franco-Swiss
