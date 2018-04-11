Lafarge Africa loses N34.6b after tax - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Lafarge Africa loses N34.6b after tax – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Lafarge Africa loses N34.6b after tax
The Nation Newspaper
Lafarge Africa (WAPCO.LG) yesterday reported a bigger loss for 2017 due partly to a one-off impairment of around N33 billion ($105 million) for delays to a project in Nigeria and losses in its South Africa business. The African division of Franco-Swiss …
Lafarge announces N13 billion dividend for shareholders
Kamloops council wants Lafarge comment period extended
'Pricing, cost saving measures kept Lafarge's sales up'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!