Lafarge Africa optimistic on profitability - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Lafarge Africa optimistic on profitability – The Nation Newspaper
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Lafarge Africa optimistic on profitability
The Nation Newspaper
•Restructures South Africa's operations. Lafarge Africa Plc is optimistic that the ongoing implementation of a turnaround plan at its South African business and continuing strong performance of the Nigerian business will quicken the return of the group …
Lafarge Conducts Health And Safety Awareness Training In Kano
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!