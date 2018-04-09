Lafarge Africa Plc increases net sales by 36 % for full year 2017 - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Lafarge Africa Plc increases net sales by 36 % for full year 2017 – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Lafarge Africa Plc increases net sales by 36 % for full year 2017
Vanguard
In full year results for the year ended December 2017, Lafarge Africa Plc recorded net sales of N299 billion. This represents a 36% growth relative to the corresponding period in 2016. Recurring EBITDA doubled to N57,6 billion. The CEO of Lafarge …
Lafarge shares plummet after loss announcement
UPDATE 2-Impairments push Lafarge Africa to 2017 loss, shares sink
Lafarge Africa Plc Announces Board Changes
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!