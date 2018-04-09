 Lafarge Africa Plc increases net sales by 36 % for full year 2017 - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Lafarge Africa Plc increases net sales by 36 % for full year 2017 – Vanguard

In full year results for the year ended December 2017, Lafarge Africa Plc recorded net sales of N299 billion. This represents a 36% growth relative to the corresponding period in 2016. Recurring EBITDA doubled to N57,6 billion. The CEO of Lafarge
