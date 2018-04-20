Lagarde Urges Countries to Settle Trade Disputes, Cut Debt - U.S. News & World Report — Nigeria Today

Lagarde Urges Countries to Settle Trade Disputes, Cut Debt – U.S. News & World Report
|
U.S. News & World Report
|
Lagarde Urges Countries to Settle Trade Disputes, Cut Debt
U.S. News & World Report
The head of the International Monetary Fund is urging countries to work out their differences over trade. April 20, 2018, at 1:28 a.m.. April 20, 2018, at 1:28 a.m.. U.S. News & World Report. Lagarde Urges Countries to Settle Trade Disputes, Cut Debt …
IMF warns of another melt down, as global debt rises to $164trn
IMF chief Christine Lagarde has drawn PM's attention to condition of women before
IMF chief Christine Lagarde warns against harming trade, investment
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!