Lagos agog as Beejay Sax live concert berths - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Lagos agog as Beejay Sax live concert berths – Vanguard



Vanguard Lagos agog as Beejay Sax live concert berths

Vanguard

By Ayo Onikoyi. All roads lead to the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, for the second edition of 'Beejay Sax Live' by Bolaji Sax, one of Nigeria's finest and trending gospel saxophonists, on May 13. Beejay. The event, a concert, is coming one …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

