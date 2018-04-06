 Lagos And Kano [L&K] – Why Did It Take So Long? — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lagos And Kano [L&K] – Why Did It Take So Long?

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Bashorun J.K. Randle It may sound like fiction but seventy years ago, there was no Coca Cola; 7-Up; Fanta; Sprite;Soda Water; Vitamalt; Pepsi; Limca; Amstel Malta; Malta Guinness; Mirinda; Schweppes; etc.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.