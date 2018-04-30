Lagos APC leaders urged to return performing lawmakers — Nigeria Today

Lagos APC leaders urged to return performing lawmakers

• State’s legislators back Gbajabiamila

•Coalition wants Ajomale to step aside

Ahead of next year National Assembly elections, some faithful of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have urged the party’s leaders to ensure reelection of lawmakers who are discharging their legislative duties in the best interest of the nation, the state and the incumbent governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.

The party’s faithful mainly from the Lagos central and east senatorial districts specifically commended the role currently played by Senators Remi Tinubu and Gbenga Ashafa respectively, saying the Lagos leaders should not allow the intrigues ongoing at the federal level sweep away its best in the next general elections.

Last week, youths from Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) stood in support of Ashafa, saying the lawmaker’s contribution to their welfare and the needs of the area prompted their action to endorse him for another term.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, the Chairman, Mr. Akintunde Taiwo Olamilekan said the synergy with which the current Lagos representatives at the federal level are working with Governor Ambode has been of tremendous help to Lagos, saying we want this to continue beyond 2019.

The Bariga youth endorsement of Ashafa was sequence to the earlier endorsement of the legislator by apex leaders of Lagos East under the leadership of the chairman, Otunba Bushura Alebiosu.

In a communiqué signed by the Secretary of the district, Mr. Jokotola Pelumi, former Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, the zone considered the performance of their current elected officers at the National Assembly after careful scrutiny said, “It is imperative of the party to endorse the lawmaker for another term next year.”

While restating their support for Ambode’s reelection in 2019 and President Muhammadu Buhari at the centre, the zone expressed optimism that Lagos would thrive better under the current government.

Meanwhile, Lagos East Youths for Good Governance will also endorse Ashafa for reelection in Ikorodu today. The event is would be attended by all artisans and women who have benefitted under the lawmaker’s empowerment programme over the years.

State and federal lawmakers in Surulere Lagos Central have also endorsed the Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila for reelection in 2019.

Gbajabiamila, who represents Surulere Federal Constituency 1, has been facing challenges of reelection as some elements in the area are vigorously canvassing the party leaders to drop him from returning to the House for the fifth time.

One of the state lawmakers, Desmond Elliot said has done well to deserve another term.

But The Guardian, from findings however discovered that the series of endorsements across the state is part of the political war of supremacy between some political godfathers in Abuja and the National Leader of APC, Bola Tinubu.

According to source, “The game plan is to decimate Tinubu power by ensuring that his loyalists are not reelected next year.”

A Coalition of Lagos Progressives in APC is also demanding for zoning of State’s chairman.

The group is urging the party to allow the chairmanship of Lagos to rotate to other senatorial zone, since the incumbent, Otunba Henry Ajomale who has been the state’s chairman for more than four terms is from Lagos West.

In a statement yesterday, leader of the group, Mr. Taoridi Jinadu Akapo, said, “Lagos is a state of extraordinary diversity and as such, one of extraordinary complexities. These complexities are a reflection of the avalanche of ethno-cultural and socio-political groups co-habiting the territory and the intricacies of interaction among them.

The group said Ajomale should step aside after14 years as chairman of the Action Congress (AC), the Action Congress of Nigeria (ANC) and the APC, saying there is need for change in the system not only in the interest of fair play, but in order to inject new blood in the system.

