Lagos Attracts $43bn Investment Proposals — Nigeria Today

Lagos Attracts $43bn Investment Proposals
Lagos State government yesterday said it attracted investment proposals worth $43billion in the last three years in its drive to boost economic prosperity of the state. The special adviser to Lagos State governor on overseas affairs and investment, Professor Ademola Abass made the disclosure at the annual ministerial press briefing held in Lagos. Abass noted […]
