Lagos Blue Line rail 95 % completed, says Commissioner — Nigeria Today

Lagos Blue Line rail 95 % completed, says Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Ladi Lawanson. says the state government has achieved 95 per cent completion of the ongoing Blue Line rail construction spanning Mile 2 on the mainland to Marina on the island.

Lawanson said this on Tuesday at a media briefing to mark the three years in office of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

He said construction had been focused on National Theatre-Marina segment which had attained 65 per cent completion.

“We have achieved 95 per cent completion of the blue line rail in Lagos State and currently we are focusing on National Theatre-Marina segment.

“Ongoing works include boring of piles, construction of pile caps, pre-inspection of pier positions to determine underground utilities as well as boring of piles across the Lagoon,” Lawanson said.

According to him, all bailey beams have been completed at Marina while fabrication of steel cages and casing, painting of reinforcement with anti-rust, seawall strengthening and the removal of shipwrecks in the lagoon are on course.

The commissioner said the state through Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transportation Agency (LAMATA) had procured a Single Electric Unit (EMU) rolling stick of 2T+2M.

This, he said, was in line with the current thinking of the environment, adding the EMU is already on site awaiting final testing and certification.

Lawanson said the state government had received the Right of Way approval from the Federal Government for the 37-km Agbado-Marina rail routes.

He said discussions were being held with Marina Express Train Services Ltd for its development.

The commissioner said the project development agreement of the company was being reviewed before the commencement of the project.

NAN

The post Lagos Blue Line rail 95 % completed, says Commissioner appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

