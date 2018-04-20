 Lagos community decries poor power supply — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lagos community decries poor power supply

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Electricity consumers in Cardoso Awodi-Ora area of Ajegunle Apapa in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, Lagos, on Friday decried the epileptic power supply, outrageous billing and dilapidated equipment in their community. They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the outrageous monthly bills received from Eko Electricity Distribution Company did not correspond with the supply given to the community. Mr Joseph Emmanuel, a resident of the area said that electricity consumers in the community were given crazy bills despite having poor electricity supply.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.