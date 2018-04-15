 Lagos Computer Village records 10500 daily transactions - Naija247news — Nigeria Today
Lagos Computer Village records 10500 daily transactions – Naija247news

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Lagos Computer Village records 10500 daily transactions
Computer Village records 10,500 daily business transactions– About 10,500 business transactions are carried out daily at the Computer Village in Lagos. Mr Ahmed Ojikutu, the President of Computer and Allied Product Dealers Association of Nigeria

