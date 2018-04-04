 Lagos-East endorses Senator Ashafa — Nigeria Today
Lagos-East endorses Senator Ashafa

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Politics

The Lagos East Senatorial District executive has passed a vote of confidence in the Senator representing the district in the Senate, Gbenga Ashafa, and threw their weight behind his re-election bid. A statement on Tuesday said the executive of the district and members of Ashafa’s ward in the Bogije Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State, […]

