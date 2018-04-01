Lagos Fashion Week concludes autumn/winter presentations — Nigeria Today

Lagos Fashion Week concludes autumn/winter presentations

Lagos Fashion Week (#LFWNG) recently concluded its first season Presentations held in partnership with Heineken Nigeria, FETS Wallet, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Garment Care, Style House Files (SHF) and Oando.

Twelve designers presented their collections in the three-day event at The Wings. The designers who showcased were mostly alumni of the #LFWNG led Fashion Focus incubator programme, an indication of SHF and #LFWNG’s commitment to nurturing and continuously supporting indigenous talent.

The A/W presentations, provides platform for African designers who are creating multiple collections annually and affords them the opportunity to compete favourably on international levels. This year’s presentation took an intimate salon-style format, which allowed an unadulterated artistic expression from the designers.

Commenting on the A/W Presentations, participating designer MAXIVIVE said: “This is my best experience at Lagos Fashion Week. Not only because it was a presentation, but I also had the liberty to create my show as I imagined. I believe we should explore developing more presentations that are adoptive of this style.”

His thoughts were echoed by SISIANO who presented on day two. “As a creative, The A/W Presentations gave me creative license on the look of my show and representation of my pieces which I loved.”

On Monday, March 26, 2018, #LFWNG also launched Fashion Focus Fund powered by Fets Wallet, the mobile money payment platform of choice for the sector, to support emerging designers.

2017 Fashion Focus Finalists – Emmy Kasbit, Imad Eduso, Mo Agusto, and Morafa presented to a panel of Judges consisting of – Omoyemi Akerele (Founder #LFWNG & SHF), Lisa Folawiyo (Founder Lisa Folawiyo Studio), Adebimpe Adejumo (Head, Brand and Corporate Communications, FETS Wallet), Harvey Imama (Head of Technology, FETS Wallet) and Oromo Itegboje (Founder ‘This is Us and Retail Manager, ALARA). The finalists presented their business and marketing strategic plan to the judges.

Emmy Kasbit emerged the recipient of the Fashion Focus Fund. “We found Emmy Kasbit to be the most eligible recipient for the grant. He is an exceptionally talented young designer who represents all the creative values Fets is keen to support.

This award will accelerate his business growth which will take him on the path to achieving commercial success.” commented Adebimpe Adejumo (Head, Brand and Corporate Communications, FETS Wallet).

Emmy Kasbit will receive a cash grant of N5, 000,000 to support his business. In addition, he will receive business mentoring from Ijeoma Ogbechie.

Ogebchie is an experienced Finance, Sales, Consulting and Technology Executive. She is currently a Vice President at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and the Founder of Avivere, a fashion e-commerce startup.

Lagos Fashion Week (formerly known as Lagos Fashion and Design Week) is a multi-day fashion week held in Lagos, Nigeria. Founded in 2011 by Omoyemi Akerele, CEO of Style House Files Fashion Business Development Agency, it provides a platform for buyers, media and fashion enthusiasts to view collections from leading designers from Nigeria and across Africa.

Lagos Fashion Week has also expanded its scope of works, providing advocacy for the industry with government and investors, offering industry master-classes and incubation support for emerging talent and supporting all parts of the fashion industry value-chain to achieve their full potential.



• For a full recap of the A/W Presentations: W: www.lagosfashionweek.ng

I: @lagosfashionweekofficial

