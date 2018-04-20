Lagos governor Ambode gets vote of confidence from speaker - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today

Lagos governor Ambode gets vote of confidence from speaker – NAIJA.NG
|
NAIJA.NG
|
Lagos governor Ambode gets vote of confidence from speaker
NAIJA.NG
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode receives commendation from the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashitu Obasa. – Obasa promises contniuefd support for Ambode as he focuses on developing Lagos. – Obasa also commends the Agege council for …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!