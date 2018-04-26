Lagos Govt to prosecute killer of Nigerian wife, daughter — Nigeria Today

Lagos Govt to prosecute killer of Nigerian wife, daughter

Lagos State Government said

yesterday that all is set for the

prosecution of a Danish national,

Peter Nielsen, for the murder of

his Nigerian wife, Zainab, and

three-year-old daughter, Petra,

in Banana Island area of Ikoyi on

April 5.

The state government, in

a statement by the Attorney-

General and Commissioner for

Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, said

forensic investigation into the

matter revealed overwhelming

and compelling evidence to the

effect that the suspect killed his

wife and daughter.

The attorney-general said

a prima facie case (evidence)

of murder had already been

established against the suspect

contrary to Section 223 of the

Criminal Law of Lagos State,

2015, adding that he would be

prosecuted at the High Court of

Lagos State for the crime.

“The office of the attorneygeneral

and commissioner for

justice on April 19 issued a legal

advice to the effect that a prima

facie case of murder contrary to

Section 223 of the Criminal Law

of Lagos State, 2015 has been

established against the suspect,

Peter Nielsen (m)–a Danish

national. The suspect is therefore

to stand trial before the High Court

of Lagos State for the murder of

his Nigerian wife and three-year

old daughter.

“There is overwhelming and

compelling evidence both forensic

and direct eye witness account

showing without doubt that the

victims were killed by the suspect.

There is also evidence that there

was a history of domestic violence

against the victim by the suspect,”

Kazeem said.

Giving a background of the case,

the attorney-general recalled that

after news of the alleged murder

broke, the police swung into

action and conducted an in depth

investigation, while the case file

was forwarded to the ministry of

justice for legal advice.

“On April 5-6, the people of

Lagos State woke up to the news

that a mother and daughter–

Zainab and Petra Nielsen were

allegedly murdered in their

residence at Banana Island, Lagos.

“The matter was reported at

the nearest police state and the

police immediately began an

in depth investigation into the

case. On April 10, the office of

the Deputy Commissioner of

Police, the Nigeria Police Force

‘D’ Department, CID, Panti, Yaba,

forwarded the duplicate case file

of their investigations to the Lagos

State Ministry of Justice for legal

advice,” he said.

