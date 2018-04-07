Lagos hosts Beauty Summit in July — Nigeria Today

Lagos hosts Beauty Summit in July

By Chris Onuoha

Sedi Cosmetics Limited has concluded plans to host the maiden edition of Lagos Beauty Summit at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, holding under the theme, “The Power of More”, will be attended by about 250 beauty enthusiasts, international and local beauty experts, cosmetic manufacturers and celebrities in the music and movie industry in July.

Chief Executive Officer of Seddy Cosmetics, Temitope Sedi, speaking on the event, said: “The summit among other things will address the prevailing challenges facing consumers, retail and brand forces that are profoundly and permanently changing the industry. It appears that we don’t appreciate our beauticians. While the entertainment celebrities receives awards, nobody has accorded such recognition to our beauticians that make the celebrities look beautiful.

This is to create awareness about the opportunities and potentials in this multi-billion dollar industry. It will also nurture the culture of buying more of made-in-Nigeria beauty products while creating a movement of beauty enthusiast that will do more for the sustainability of the industry. More than 20 speakers will share their perspective on how consumer dynamics of wanting more is resetting business strategy; the power of collaboration and how retailers are reinventing the shopping experience”.

Also speaking on the summit, Chief Executive Officer of BB BUZZ, Mr Yomi Olaniwun, said: “Industry experts who have distinguished themselves over the years with meritorious services to the industry will be celebrated and presented a life time achievement plague.

Also, star performance by top names in the music industry will add some spice to the summit. Well-known brands in the industry, both local and international will be present to share their knowledge, so we call on everyone in the industry to come and participate. It is an opportunity to showcase and learn.”

