Lagos Moves To Tackle Arms Proliferation, Gender-Based Crimes, Others - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

Lagos Moves To Tackle Arms Proliferation, Gender-Based Crimes, Others – P.M. News
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Lagos Moves To Tackle Arms Proliferation, Gender-Based Crimes, Others
P.M. News
L-R: Chairman, Organising Committee, 2018 Lagos State Security Summit, Mr. Opeyemi Agbaje; Executive Secretary/C.E.O, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun; Special Adviser to the Governor on Lagos Global, Prof. Ademola Abass …
Discordant tunes over Buhari's Lagos visit
Private school teacher, driver docked for allegedly defiling girl, 8
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!