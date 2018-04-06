 Lagos pays N1bn to retirees — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lagos pays N1bn to retirees

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Lagos State Government says it has released N1.024bn for the payment of pension entitlements of 183 public service retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme for the month of March. A statement obtained on Thursday noted that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, during the 49th retirement benefit bond certificate presentation ceremony in Ikeja, reiterated his commitment to […]

The post Lagos pays N1bn to retirees appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.