Lagos Pays N9.3BN As Pension In One Year — Nigeria Today

Lagos Pays N9.3BN As Pension In One Year

The Lagos State Government said on Friday that it paid N9.3 billion as pension to 2,466 retirees in the state, between May 2017 and March 2018. Dr Akintola Benson-Oke, the state Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, said this at the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing, to mark the present administration’s three years in office. “The […]

The post Lagos Pays N9.3BN As Pension In One Year appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

