 Lagos Pays N9.3BN As Pension In One Year — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lagos Pays N9.3BN As Pension In One Year

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Government said on Friday that it paid N9.3 billion as pension to 2,466 retirees in the state, between May 2017 and March 2018. Dr Akintola Benson-Oke, the state Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, said this at the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing, to mark the present administration’s three years in office. “The […]

The post Lagos Pays N9.3BN As Pension In One Year appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.