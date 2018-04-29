Lagos PDP condemns police alleged ill-treatment of Melaye — Nigeria Today

Lagos PDP condemns police alleged ill-treatment of Melaye

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter, has condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye during his recent arrest by the police.

Melaye, who is representing Kogi west Senatorial district in the upper chamber, was arrested last Monday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his way to Morocco after being declared wanted for several weeks for allegedly possessing firearms illegally.

The senator was subsequently accused by police of attempting to escape by jumping out of the vehicle conveying him to Kogi through, after it was blocked by hoodlums.

But in an interview with journalists, Lagos State Chairman of the PDP, Moshood Salvador, noted that it was an embarrassment and a blow to the country that a serving senator of the country could be inhumanly treated by the police, while wondering what feat befalls ordinary Nigerians.

Salvador, wondered why deliberation in the upper chamber should be a concern to the Nigerian police, adding that Melaye was being victimised because of his criticism of the current administration.

The Chairman disagreed with report by the police that the senator attempted to jump out of the van, noting that it was obvious that the police would treat such act with much force.

“If you can treat a senator like that what would happen to ordinary Nigerian; I mean the common man? The police say he attempted to jump out of the van, but I know that if he had attempted to jump out of the van, the police would have followed with gun.

“Is it a sin that you say your mind? What concerns the police in what was said in the Senate, it is a shame and sad in a democracy. It means the people cannot oppose or have their say in the country; it is sad,” Salvador said.

Speaking further on the preparations towards the forth-coming Southwest zonal Assembly of the party in Osogbo, Salvador noted that the PDP was strategising and mobilising Nigerians towards recapturing the zone, stressing that the party was confident of winning the Osun and Ekiti gubernatorial elections.

He dismissed the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in both states, stressing that with the alleged woeful performance of the APC in Osun, the PDP was sure of recapturing the state.

“We are working hard for the Zonal Assembly of the party and we are confident we can recapture the south west states most of who was in our hand before. But firstly, we have the Osun and Ekiti elections and I can assure you we would win both; we won clearly the Senatorial election in Osun and the APC has failed in Osun State; go and ask the people there,” Salvador added.

Iniobong Iwok

