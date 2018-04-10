Lagos plans engagement of media on policies, development — Nigeria Today

Lagos plans engagement of media on policies, development

Lagos State says it is working out strategies for robust engagement with the media for better understanding and communication of programmes and policies aimed at further growing the economy and fast-tracking development across the state.

Kehinde Bamigbetan, commissioner for information and strategy, stated this Monday, at a news conference to mark the third anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led government. Bamigbetan said this was necessary as the public sometimes misinterpreted government’s intention, especially with regard to new policies.

It would be recalled that two major programmes of the state government in recent times – the Land Use Charge (LUC) and the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) generated furore with different segments of the public giving different interpretations to policies.

According to Bamigbetan, the strategic engagements would involve the interface of relevant segments of the media and public with ministries, departments and agencies germane to the implementation of policies, such that government’s intentions are well communicated. He believed this would facilitate the implementation of such programmes and ultimately deepen development of Lagos.

Bamigbetan said the government was also expanding its engagement with the public on social media platforms – including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. He added that the target was to secure at least 2 million followers on Facebook before end of 2018.

“In the last one year, the social media unit of the ministry uploaded a total 2,149 photos and 21 videos to the Lagos State Instagram platform. The total number of posts on LASG Instagram platform is now 2,127 with a total of 16,500 followers resulting in over 1,000 percent increment from the initial 857 followers as at April 2017.

“In the year under review, the social media unit carried out live videos Instagram live video recordings. On the facebook page, the post with the highest engagement is the LUC infographics with 924 comments/reactions, 158,808 people reach and 1,013 shares. The foobook account now has 296,000 followers, making an increment of 14 percent from the initial 259, 147 followers as at April 2017,” Bamigbetan said, adding that the target was to have at least two million followers on www.facebook.com/followlasg

