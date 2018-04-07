 Lagos Police confirms arrest of Singer Alizee’s Husband Peter Nielsen over alleged Murder — Nigeria Today
Lagos Police confirms arrest of Singer Alizee’s Husband Peter Nielsen over alleged Murder

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Peter Nielsen, who allegedly murdered his wife Zainab Nielsen, the musician known as Alizee, Punch reports. Alizee was reportedly murdered on Thursday, April 5, along with her 4-year old daughter, Petra. Alizee’s management team had confirmed her death, calling on law enforcement agencies to investigate. The Lagos State Police […]

