Lagos Releases Over N1.24 Billion To 183 Retirees — Nigeria Today

Lagos Releases Over N1.24 Billion To 183 Retirees

The Government of Lagos State has released about N1.24 billion for the payment of Pension entitlements of 183 Public Service retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme Dispensation for the month of March 2018.

The State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, made this known during the 49th Retirement Benefit Bond Certificate presentation, where reiterated his commitment to ensuring the payment of terminal benefits of retired staff promptly as when due time.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Dr. Akintola Benson Oke, said that 8,731 retirees had accrued pension rights of more than N35 billion paid into their Retirement Savings Accounts from inception of this administration to date.

“Despite the fact that funding obligations are huge, Lagos State is very consistent in payment of pension entitlements due to Governor Ambode’s commitment and diligence,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director-General, LASPEC, Folashade Onanuga, in her welcome address, stated that Ambode’s commitment to retirees’ welfare stems from the understanding that the state government’s greatest assets are the employees, that is, their well being, in and out of office.

She also assured the retirees that that the government will still keep in touch with them after they have collected their Bond Certificates to know how they are fairing in retirement.

She said: “Governor Ambode wants to make sure that your labour in service is not in vain and that is why he has promised to continue to reach out to you.On your birthdays, you will get gifts from the state through the Post Service Department in the Office of the Head of Service.”

The post Lagos Releases Over N1.24 Billion To 183 Retirees appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

