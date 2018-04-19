Lagos To Begin Work On ‘N844bn’ Fourth Mainland Bridge Before December — Nigeria Today

Lagos To Begin Work On ‘N844bn’ Fourth Mainland Bridge Before December

The Lagos State government on Wednesday, April 18, announced that work on the Fourth Mainland Bridge would begin before end of the year.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Adebowale Akinsanya, at a press briefing by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

The conference was to mark the third anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The gigantic project, which was stalled a year ago when the state government terminated a contract with a consortium of investors over delay in commencement, is estimated to gulp N844 billion.

The consortium earlier engaged included: Visible Asset Limited, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Access Bank, Hi-tech Construction Limited, Eldorado Nigeria Limited, Nigerian Westminster Dredging and Marine and J.P. Morgan.

However, Akinsanya disclosed that the new preferred bidder for the project would emerge on or before June.

He further said that the Ambode-led administration has completed 55 roads of 129 kilometres, and 48 building projects between May 2017 and April 2018.

He said the 25 roads and 17 building projects are ongoing across the various local government areas in the state.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the new alignment of the bridge will pass through Lekki, Langbasa and Baiyeiku towns along the shoreline of the Lagos Lagoon estuaries, further running through Igbogbo River Basin and crossing the Lagos Lagoon estuaries to Itamaga Area in Ikorodu.

The alignment would further cut through the Itoikin road and the Ikorodu – Sagamu Road to connect Isawo inward Lagos – Ibadan Expressway at Ojodu Berger axis.

The four-lane dual carriageway is also designed to have eight interchanges to facilitate effective inter-connectivity between different parts of the state.

The post Lagos To Begin Work On ‘N844bn’ Fourth Mainland Bridge Before December appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

