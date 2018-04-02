 Smuggling, biggest challenge to local rice production —FG - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Smuggling, biggest challenge to local rice production —FG – The Punch

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Smuggling, biggest challenge to local rice production —FG
The Punch
The Federal Government has identified smuggling of rice mainly from Thailand and India as the biggest challenge facing rice production in the country. According to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, smuggled rice from the two
Lai Mohammed raises alarm over unhealthy condition of imported riceVanguard
Nigeria to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production 2020 – Lai MohammedPremium Times
'Beware of imported rice' — FG warns NigeriansTheCable

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.