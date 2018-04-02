Smuggling, biggest challenge to local rice production —FG - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Smuggling, biggest challenge to local rice production —FG – The Punch
The Punch
Smuggling, biggest challenge to local rice production —FG
The Punch
The Federal Government has identified smuggling of rice mainly from Thailand and India as the biggest challenge facing rice production in the country. According to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, smuggled rice from the two …
