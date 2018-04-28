LaLiga, Big Cola partnership good for Nigerian fans, says Adepoju — Nigeria Today

LaLiga, Big Cola partnership good for Nigerian fans, says Adepoju

Former Super Eagles midfielder and LaLiga ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju says the partnership between LaLiga and AJEAST Nigeria, makers of Big Cola, will have great impact on Nigerian soccer fans.

The multinational beverage company, Big Cola, become LaLiga’s latest regional partner in Nigeria following the signing of an agreement in Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

Adepoju, who played in the LaLiga for over two decades, said that the partnership would impact positively on the fans, who are passionate about the LaLiga.

“LaLiga has been supporting Nigerian football at youth level and I see this partnership between LaLiga and Big Cola as a step in the right direction. The fans who are the major consumers of Big Cola will gain so much from it,” Adepoju stated.

LaLiga’s Head of global partnership sales, Gregory Bolle, Country Director of AJEAST Nigeria, Mr. Theo Williams, Marketing Manager Big Cola Nigeria, Perpetual Ohiri, CEO of Legacy Sports, Philip Diwan and LaLiga’s Delegate in Nigeria, Javier Del Rio, took center stage at the event yesterday.

The partnership further reinforces both LaLiga and AJEAST’s continued commitment to consumer satisfaction in Nigeria. Moreover, it will enable the beverage company, who are a major stakeholder in the Nigerian fast moving consumer goods industry – to offer its customers access to exclusive content related to the Spanish football competition.



“LaLiga loves Africa and Nigeria is a strategic country for us, because of its fans and numerous football talents such as Francis Uzoho (Deportivo de la Coruna) and Oghenekaro Etebo (UD Las Palmas),” LaLiga’s Head of Global Partnership Sales, Gregory Bolle said yesterday. “LaLiga is proud to kick off this partnership with a leading beverage brand such as Big Cola.

This partnership will allow our millions of Nigerian LaLiga fans to further engage with the best league in the world.

Through this innovative collaboration with Big Cola, we will prove once again that we are committed to becoming closer than ever to our fantastic Nigerian fans.”

