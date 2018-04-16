Lalong: A humble and honest leader says Ex-NPC boss — Nigeria Today

Lalong: A humble and honest leader says Ex-NPC boss

Governor Simon Lalong has been described as a a humble and honest leader.

This commendation was made by Mallam Sama’ila Makama, former chairman of the National Population Commission in Jos.

According to the elder statement, Governor Lalong’s intergrity and character has endeared him to the leadership at the National level as a credible leader.

The former chairman of NPC further said “Governor Lalong represents humility, openness, simplicity and character to demonstrate honesty at all times which has endeared him to Mr. President”

Makama who spoke at the APC stakeholders meeting in Jos commended Gov Lalong for projecting positive image of Plateau State at the National level.

Various speakers commended the Rescue administration including Alh Bashir Musa Sati, Amb Ignatius Longjam, former Deputy Governor and Chairman of NIPSS, Chief Maicibi Vwarji, former Chairman of PDP and Amb Yahaya Kwande, a member of BOT of the APC. They all paid glowing tributes to the Lalong administration.

The meeting also witnessed the declaration of Simon Lalong to contest for the 2019 Governorship election in Plateau State.

