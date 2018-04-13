Lalong declares for 2019 — Nigeria Today

Lalong declares for 2019

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, on Friday declared his intention to contest the governorship election in the state next year. Lalong announced his decision, after the member representing Jos south/Jos east Federal constituency, Hon. Edward Pwajok, moved a motion to compel the Governor to declare. A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information […]

