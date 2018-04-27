Lalong mourns Imam, condoles Tambuwal, NUJ — Nigeria Today

Lalong mourns Imam, condoles Tambuwal, NUJ

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has commiserated with his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, over the death of his Spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, who died in Abuja on Friday.

Lalong, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mark Longyen, described the demise of Tambuwal’s media aide as “an irreparable loss that is very shocking and devastating.”

According to the statement, “Your Excellency, the death of your media aide, Imam Imam today is an irreparable loss that is very shocking, devastating and too traumatic to bear, especially happening at a time like this that you need him most.

“Imam was a very vibrant media aide and thoroughbred professional journalist that could at best be described as a primus inter pares who will be hard to replace.

“Like an indefatigable colossus, he superintended your media affairs to the admiration of all and sundry, right from when you were Speaker of the House of Representatives, up to when you became Governor.

“I, therefore, wish to commiserate with you and the immediate family of the deceased, the government and people of Sokoto State and his home state, Taraba, as well as the Nigerian Union of Journalists and Nigerian Guild of Editors in this moment of grief.

The post Lalong mourns Imam, condoles Tambuwal, NUJ appeared first on Vanguard News.

