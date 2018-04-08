 Lamberti quits Eskom after racial slur - Independent Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lamberti quits Eskom after racial slur – Independent Online

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Lamberti quits Eskom after racial slur
Independent Online
After relentless pressure from political parties and other groups, Eskom board member Mark Lamberti finally quit yesterday. Lamberti, the chief executive of Imperial, had been in the job for four months when allegations of racism and sexism emerged
Are solar panels worth it?Fin24
Eskom, Transnet in SIU cross hairsNews24
Mark Lamberti to 'return' fees paid to him by EskomEyewitness News
Cape Business News –Politicsweb –Brinkwire (press release)
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.