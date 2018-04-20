Lamont Roach, Orlando Cruz fight to controversial draw - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Lamont Roach, Orlando Cruz fight to controversial draw – ESPN
|
ESPN
|
Lamont Roach, Orlando Cruz fight to controversial draw
ESPN
An apparent mistake by referee Luis Pabon probably cost Lamont Roach Jr. a decision victory over Orlando Cruz on Thursday in a bout that was ruled a 10-round draw. The fight headlined a Golden Boy on ESPN card at the Coliseo De Puerto Rico in San Juan …
Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Orlando Cruz – Results
Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Orlando Cruz Ends in a Draw
Roach-Cruz ends in draw
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!