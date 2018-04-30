Lance Armstrong to visit Israel for Giro d'Italia - Ynetnews — Nigeria Today

Lance Armstrong to visit Israel for Giro d’Italia – Ynetnews



Ynetnews Lance Armstrong to visit Israel for Giro d'Italia

Ynetnews

The prestigious 2018 Giro d'Italia bicycle race, set to kick off in Israel next month, will be attended by legendary cyclist Lance Armstrong. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The race, the world's second most important after the vaunted Tour de …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

