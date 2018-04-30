Lance Armstrong to visit Israel for Giro d'Italia - Ynetnews — Nigeria Today

Lance Armstrong to visit Israel for Giro d’Italia – Ynetnews
Ynetnews
Lance Armstrong to visit Israel for Giro d'Italia
Ynetnews
The prestigious 2018 Giro d'Italia bicycle race, set to kick off in Israel next month, will be attended by legendary cyclist Lance Armstrong. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The race, the world's second most important after the vaunted Tour de …
